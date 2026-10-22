Long weekend weather: One city to hit 28C before 'very heavy rain' moves in | TVNZ+

Long weekend weather: One city to hit 28C before 'very heavy rain' moves in

News • 3M 49S

MetService's Heather Keats says there is good and bad news this holiday weekend.

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