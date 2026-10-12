Liam Lawson makes himself hard to drop amid uncertain F1 future

Liam Lawson makes himself hard to drop amid uncertain F1 future

News • 1M 50S

It was a successful weekend for Racing Bulls driver who finished seventh in the Singapore Grand Prix overnight to follow his fifth in the sprint race.

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