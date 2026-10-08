Labour pitches cheaper airfares and quicker refunds for airline passengers

Labour pitches cheaper airfares and quicker refunds for airline passengers

News • 2M 5S

Chris Hipkins fears there's a risk Air New Zealand could be sold off if the coalition is re-elected.

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