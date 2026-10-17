Kiwi golfers chase ultimate prize as major amateur event returns

Kiwi golfers chase ultimate prize as major amateur event returns

News • 1M 54S

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship returns to New Zealand for the first time in nine years, with spots at the Masters and The Open on the line.

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