Just how hot did it get inside Christchurch’s new stadium? | TVNZ+

Just how hot did it get inside Christchurch’s new stadium?

News • 2M 8S

Spectators sweltered at the city's new covered stadium across several sporting fixtures this long weekend, with fans dubbing One NZ Stadium "the bake tin".

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