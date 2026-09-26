Jack Tame and Marama Davidson spar over Greens' 'Kiwimart' supermarket plan

Jack Tame and Marama Davidson spar over Greens' 'Kiwimart' supermarket plan

News • 7M 30S

The Q+A host was looking for evidence the party's plan to stand up a state-owned chain would bring down prices for shoppers.

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