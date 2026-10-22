Inflation dips to 3.7% to remain higher than target range

Inflation dips to 3.7% to remain higher than target range

News • 2M 26S

Stats NZ said petrol was the largest upward contributor to the annual inflation rate, with residential construction costs and electricity prices also big factors.

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