Ikaroa-Rawhiti voters battle-fatigued from extreme weather impact

Ikaroa-Rawhiti voters battle-fatigued from extreme weather impact

News • 3M 28S

On the East Coast of the North Island, Māori voters living in areas vulnerable to extreme weather say they need more than short-term relief.

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