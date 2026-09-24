Hollywood A-lister Benedict Cumberbatch praises NZ's greatest 'gift'

Hollywood A-lister Benedict Cumberbatch praises NZ's greatest 'gift'

News • 8M 29S

The Doctor Strange actor applauds our government's scheme to attract private money towards restoring nature, as he launches his new How to Live on Earth documentary.

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