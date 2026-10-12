Hipkins denies copying ACT as Labour unveils school uniform policy

Hipkins denies copying ACT as Labour unveils school uniform policy

News • 2M 17S

ACT says it’s happy to share the credit as Labour joins a growing push to ease the back-to-school burden on families.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v