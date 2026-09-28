Hipkins asked if Swarbrick could be Finance Minister in Labour-led Govt

Hipkins asked if Swarbrick could be Finance Minister in Labour-led Govt

News • 3M 8S

The Labour leader was emphatic in his answer, after the Green Party saw a bump in its poll numbers.

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