'Hazardous chemicals': Rubbish truck's burning load dumped on street | TVNZ+

'Hazardous chemicals': Rubbish truck's burning load dumped on street

News • 1M 21S

Firefighters said they had seen a significant rise in the number of rubbish fires involving lithium-ion batteries and improperly discarded waste.

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