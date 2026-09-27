Fired-up Hipkins slams Luxon's 'cry me a river' comment at Labour launch

Fired-up Hipkins slams Luxon's 'cry me a river' comment at Labour launch

News • 3M 37S

The Labour Leader came with a new campaign promise to slash student loan debt.

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