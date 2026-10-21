Family link emerges after alleged deliberate attack on Australian MP

Family link emerges after alleged deliberate attack on Australian MP

News • 2M 36S

The man accused of deliberately ramming Australian MP Helen Haines with his car has appeared in court on multiple charges, as police investigate his alleged motive.

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