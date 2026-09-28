Exclusive: Who’s gaining as major parties hit new low in latest poll

Exclusive: Who’s gaining as major parties hit new low in latest poll

News • 4M 12S

The latest 1News Verian poll shows support for the major parties falling, while one party reaches an all-time high.

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