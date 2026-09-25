Examining the power our biggest city has in shaping the election outcome

Examining the power our biggest city has in shaping the election outcome

News • 1M 45S

Jason Walls breaks down Auckland's place in the electoral jigsaw.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v