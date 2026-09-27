Empty seats at National's campaign launch as party reiterates existing policies

Empty seats at National's campaign launch as party reiterates existing policies

News • 2M 24S

National Leader Christopher Luxon pledged 10 commitments to voters, including no new taxes.

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