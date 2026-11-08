Election cliffhanger: The key battles still to decide the next Government | TVNZ+

Election cliffhanger: The key battles still to decide the next Government

News • 5M 22S

With special votes still to be counted, a historic overhang and the Opportunity Party entering Parliament, uncertainty remains over who will hold power.

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