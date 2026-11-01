Cost of living demonstrations turn violent as protests sweep German cities | TVNZ+

Cost of living demonstrations turn violent as protests sweep German cities

News • 2M 6S

The unrest in Germany follows similar youth-led mass protests in France, where more than 320,000 people also demonstrated on Saturday.

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