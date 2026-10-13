Christchurch surgeon misplaced screw in patient’s spine, damaged nerves

Christchurch surgeon misplaced screw in patient’s spine, damaged nerves

News • 14M 32S

Thomas Mead's investigation details a woman’s descent into 'unrelenting' pain, after a surgery went wrong at a private hospital.

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