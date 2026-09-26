Chris Hipkins reveals what he's 'trying not to do' while out campaigning

Chris Hipkins reveals what he's 'trying not to do' while out campaigning

News • 35S

It was a soggy start for the Labour Leader who insisted there was one thing he'd be doing 'off-camera thank you very much.'

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