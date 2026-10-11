Canterbury end three-year final heartbreak to claim Farah Palmer Cup

Canterbury end three-year final heartbreak to claim Farah Palmer Cup

News • 1M 23S

Canterbury capped an unbeaten season with a 50-24 victory over Auckland to claim the Farah Palmer Cup title.

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