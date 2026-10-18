Breaking down the All Blacks' ‘magical’ win over the Wallabies

Breaking down the All Blacks' ‘magical’ win over the Wallabies

News • 2M 26S

The All Blacks scored a flurry of four tries in 14 minutes on their way to a 43-21 win over the Wallabies in Sydney.

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