Breakfast hosts lose it as Hipkins labels himself 'the OG' Chris

Breakfast hosts lose it as Hipkins labels himself 'the OG' Chris

News • 3M 46S

Chris Chang just wanted to know who pretended to be the National Leader as Chris Hipkins got ready for the first leaders debate.

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