Brad Pitt’s praise for NZ raises a question about his next move

Brad Pitt’s praise for NZ raises a question about his next move

News • 5M 7S

The American actor has praised New Zealand’s landscapes and film crews after shooting his latest movie, Heart of the Beast, in the South Island.

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