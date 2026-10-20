Bombshell 1News Verian poll delivers major election shake-up

Bombshell 1News Verian poll delivers major election shake-up

News • 2M 34S

The latest poll has landed just 18 days out from election day, revealing a significant shift in the race for power.

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