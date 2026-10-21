Bill Clinton lets loose on Trump, suggests stinging new campaign slogan

Bill Clinton lets loose on Trump, suggests stinging new campaign slogan

News • 1M 9S

The former president was campaigning for the Democrats in Florida for the upcoming mid-term elections.

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