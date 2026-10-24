All Whites coach Darren Bazeley shown the door after lacklustre World Cup | TVNZ+

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley shown the door after lacklustre World Cup

News • 1M 48S

Bazeley's contract will not be renewed by New Zealand Football.

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