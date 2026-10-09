ACT and Labour candidates caught 'just having a chat' on campaign trail

ACT and Labour candidates caught 'just having a chat' on campaign trail

News • 2M 42S

National's leader spent time in Feilding while Labour's leader was in Auckland.

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