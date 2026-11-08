A knife‑edge result, 3 possible outcomes: Where the results stand | TVNZ+

A knife‑edge result, 3 possible outcomes: Where the results stand

News • 4M 49S

Q+A's Jack Tame breaks down last night's MMP election unlike any New Zealand's seen before.

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