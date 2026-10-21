1News Verian Poll: Who do Kiwis trust to tackle cost of living?

1News Verian Poll: Who do Kiwis trust to tackle cost of living?

News • 2M 22S

National and Labour are tied on 28% in the latest 1News Verian poll measuring voters’ trust on the cost of living.

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