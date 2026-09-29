1News Verian poll: More bad news for National and Labour leaders

1News Verian poll: More bad news for National and Labour leaders

News • 2M 54S

Both Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins have recorded their worst approval ratings of the term in the latest 1News Verian poll.

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