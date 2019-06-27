TODAY |

Zuckerberg says Facebook 'evaluating' deepfake video policy

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Technology
Facebook
Internet

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is evaluating how it should handle "deepfake" videos created with artificial intelligence and high-tech tools to yield false but realistic clips.

In an interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado today, Zuckerberg said it might make sense to treat such videos differently from other misinformation such as false news. Facebook has long held that it should not decide what is and isn't true, leaving such calls instead to outside fact-checkers.

But Zuckerberg says it's worth asking whether deepfakes are a "completely different category" from regular false statements. He says developing a policy on these videos is "really important" as AI technology grows more sophisticated.

Facebook, like other social media companies, does not have a specific policy against deepfakes, whose potential threat has emerged only in the last couple of years.

Company executives have said in the past that it makes sense to look at them under the broader umbrella of false or misleading information.

But Zuckerberg is signaling that this view might be changing, leaving open the possibility that Facebook might ban deepfakes altogether.

Doing so, of course, could get complicated. Satire, art and political dissent could be swept up in any overly broad ban, creating more headaches from Facebook.

Other false videos could still get a pass. For instance, the recent altered video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that made her sound like she was slurring her words does not meet the definition of a deepfake.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Technology
Facebook
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:33
Susan Gedye told 1 NEWS the "whole house was jolting and shaking".
Rotorua couple wake to 'jolting and shaking', find steaming mudpool in their yard
2
Weighing just under 8kg, this pup is a scientific breakthrough.
Newborn great white shark found on Ninety Mile Beach a rare find for scientists
3
Paula Bennett and the Breakfast crew struggled to contain themselves at the NZ First MP’s odd remark.
Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett, Breakfast crew baffled after saying Judith Collins is 'lurking in the corner'
4
Typed letter left in West Auckland family's letterbox.
West Auckland family targeted with death threats, racism and dead animals
5
Jacinda Ardern
Watch live as Jacinda Ardern reveals who stays and who goes in Cabinet reshuffle
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:12
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.

'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump

00:22
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

'I cried for you' - Aussie community in mourning after three kids die in house fire, mother remains in hospital
Netsafe chief executive Martin Crocker talks about the issue after damning statistics on children accessing the content.

Education, not bans, the answer to school students trying to access porn - Netsafe
02:23
The report found the sector’s making changes but it’s a long way from being fixed.

Construction report finds sector has a long way to go in wake of insolvencies