Zookeeper dies after tiger attack in 'freak accident' at zoo in England

A zoo keeper has died at a zoo in England in a "freak accident", after finding themselves in the tiger enclosure.

Cambridge Police tweeted: "A keeper sadly died when a tiger entered the enclosure with her. At no point did the tiger escape from [the] enclosure" at Hamerton Zoo, in Cambridgeshire.

Hamerton Zoo in Cambridgeshire has been closed after a zoo keeper died in a tiger enclosure.
Cambridge News reported the zoo had been closed, and a number of police and an air ambulance were at the facility which houses big cats, primates, marsupials and birds. 

Hamerton Zoo Park, situated around 90km north of London, released a statement today saying: "This appears to have been a freak accident.

"A full investigation is under way and we hope that more details can be announced as soon as we are able.

"At no point during the incident did any animals escape their enclosures, and at no point was public safety affected in any way."


