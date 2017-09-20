Zoo burns rhino horn stockpiles worth more than $2m

A Czech zoo has burned its stockpiles of rhino horn with an estimated black market value of more than $NZ 2 million in a protest against a controversial auction of rhino horn in South Africa.

Various zoos around the world have been burning and destroying illegal wildlife products to send the message that such products cannot be traded and the poaching of animals for their horns must stop.

But the event to burn some 33.5 kilograms of rhino horns at the Dvur Kralove Zoo, 110 kilometres northeast of Prague, got an additional meaning with the controversial auction in August that was authorised by a court.

Zoo officials and conservationists dismissed the claim the auction can undercut rhino poaching, saying it will only spur demand.

Vietnam and China have the main illegal markets for rhino horn, which is viewed by consumers as a treatment for cancer, hangovers and other ailments, even though it is made from the same substance has human fingernails and there is no evidence that it has medicinal value.