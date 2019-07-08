TODAY |

Zoo animals escape after fence locks cut in New Mexico

Associated Press
Police are searching for whoever cut locks and fencing on exhibits at a New Mexico zoo, allowing four animals, including a bobcat, to escape before they were quickly found nearby.

Police in Roswell, New Mexico, say they discovered the vandalism after a visitor noticed cut fencing at the red-tailed hawk exhibit today. The zoo was evacuated as staff discovered that other vandalized enclosures had freed a raccoon, two raccoon-like coatimundis and a bobcat.

Officials say the animals were all found within 20 minutes in non-public zookeeper areas.

Spring River Park and Zoo staffers believe only the raccoon might have ventured into a visitor area.

Authorities say they're glad the animals stayed in their "comfort zones," but the vandalism could have put people and animals in danger.

Portrait of cute young eurasian lynx or bobcat rests in the forest a cold day in the winter.
A young eurasian lynx or bobcat. Source: istock.com
