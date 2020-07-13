TODAY |

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela dies aged 59

Source:  Associated Press

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of the late Nelson Mandela Source: Associated Press

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital today. The cause of her death has not been announced.

She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

The Mandelas' daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Nelson Mandela. Source: 1 NEWS

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

Last year Mandela stirred controversy by calling for the return of the white-owned land to South Africa's dispossessed Black majority.

“Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs,” she tweeted in June last year.

South Africa’s foreign affairs minister Naledi Pandor has expressed shock at Mandela’s death, describing her as a heroine.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” said Pandor.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

World
Africa
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:56
Rafting guides on one of NZ’s longest rivers pull half a tonne of plastic out of Buller Gorge
2
Sir Stephen Tindall among group of rich people wanting higher taxes to aid Covid-19 recovery
3
Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer aged 57
4
Amy Adams apologises for incorrectly calling fellow National MP Chinese
5
Michelle Boag provided private email to receive patients' details - Bloomfield
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Alleged fake au pair challenges accusations of child stealing in Australian court
00:18

More protests in US after new video emerges of police officer kneeling on man's neck during arrest
00:42

Watch: Qantas 747 departs Sydney airport for the final time as airline retires fleet

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other by talking tough on China