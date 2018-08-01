 

Zimbabwe's opposition says its candidate Nelson Chamisa has won presidential election

Associated Press
Zimbabwe's electoral commission has announced the first official results of yesterday's elections but says it is waiting to release any news on the presidential race until all results are collated.

The commission says the next briefing is expected around 7pm local time (1700 GMT).

Both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and main opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa have expressed optimism about the results, and Chamisa's supporters are already claiming victory based on what they say are results collected from agents in the field nationwide.

The electoral commission says it found no "cheating" in Tuesday's election, the first since longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down in November under military pressure.

The peaceful election was a break from votes marred by violence.

The opposition alleges, however, that voting results forms were not posted at more than one-fifth of the country's polling stations as the law requires.

An elderly man with a therapy dog was forcibly removed by two guards from a train during an incident in Perth yesterday, prompting concern.

The incident took place on a Mandurah train and onlookers filmed the confrontation between the men, 9 NEWS reports.

Guards can be seen arguing with the man, telling him that he cannot have a dog on the train, but the man insists it's his therapy dog and that he had been given permission from the guards' colleagues.

They did not accept that, despite the man showing them a letter on his phone detailing his medical condition.

The confrontation escalated and the man became angry before the two guards dragged him off the train as his confused dog followed behind.

The public transport authority defended the actions of its guards, saying the inter-state visitor should have brought the correct documentation if he wanted to bring his dog onboard, and that the guards acted appropriately.

Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa has assured that today's launch of month-long, micro-credential courses will genuinely address New Zealand's 30,000 skills shortage, and is not a temporary short-cut.

Ms Salesa said the micro-credentials project has been piloted over the last year in the construction industry and is an alternative to the traditional four-year apprentice training format.

The micro-credentials courses can span four, six or 12 weeks, and train people in tasks such as framing, window installation, and other individual building skills. It can also eventually add up to a whole qualification if the student pursues it.

Ms Salesa denied the program was cutting corners in addressing the country's construction skills shortage.

"Yes, we do need fully qualified folks and we're doing that still," she told TVNZ 1's Breakfast. 

"At the moment there are over 23,000 people in polytechnics who are learning in building and construction. This is actually in addition to what we have already."

"As you are aware, we have innovative ways of building at the moment. We're looking at off-site manufacturing and so there are different ways, instead of just doing bespoke buildings, which takes up to 18 months to two years.

"What we're saying is we can actually build houses in a different way."

Ms Salesa said the pilot micro-credentials program was training 150 students simultaneously, but that it could be "ramped up" to over 1000 students.

The Building and Construction Minister also clarified that overseas students are eligible to enter New Zealand and train through the micro-credentials system.

Despite 10,000 overseas working in New Zealand's building and construction sector, Ms Salesa said the long term solution to construction skills shortages "has to be that we train up our own".

"Given that when we look at the overall numbers the majority of the folks working in this industry are New Zealanders," Ms Salesa said.

"We're focused on local jobs for local folks. 

