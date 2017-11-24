 

Zimbabwe's incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, wins first post-Mugabe election

Associated Press
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced the initial winner of their post Mugabe presidential election is Emmerson Mnangagwa, with nine of the country's 10 provinces declared.

The result has however been disputed as "fake" by Nelson Chamisa's opposition party.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission requested a break of one hour before announcing the final province, Mashonaland West, considered a stronghold of the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Mr Mnangagwa led with 2.1 million votes to 1.9 million for his main challenger Nelson Chamisa, whose strongholds in the cities of Harare and Bulawayo had already been counted.

A win for President Mnangagwa is expected to leave Zimbabwe with deep political divisions, worsened by deadly rioting in the capital.

The death toll from street clashes Wednesday rose to six, with 14 injured, police said, and 18 people were arrested at the offices of the main opposition party amid tensions over a vote that was supposed to restore trust in Zimbabwe after decades of rule by Robert Mugabe.

There were conflicting accounts of who was responsible for the bloodshed in the capital of Harare, which followed opposition protests of alleged vote-rigging.

Police tried to disperse angry crowds with tear gas and water cannons, and then soldiers fired live rounds.

While the military has been criticised for the crackdown, police spokeswoman Charity Charamba blamed rioters, saying some were drunk and that they destroyed eight cars and 22 shops. About 4,000 opposition supporters, some carrying iron bars and stones, were "besieging" downtown Harare, she said.

Mr Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU-PF party also accused the opposition of inciting the violence.

The opposition, human rights activists and international election observers condemned the "excessive" force used against protesters and appealed to all sides to exercise restraint.

Meanwhile, police raided the Movement for Democratic Change party headquarters of Mr Chamisa. A lawyers' group said he was being investigated by police for allegedly inciting violence.

Mr Chamisa, opposition politician Tendai Biti and several others are suspected of the crimes of "possession of dangerous weapons" and "public violence," according to a copy of a search warrant, which was seen by The Associated Press. The warrant authorises police to search for and confiscate any evidence as part of their investigation.

The authenticity of the warrant was confirmed by Kumbirai Mafunda, a spokesman for Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Mr Chamisa, however, said the police who raided his headquarters and seized computers were looking for what he called evidence of vote-rigging. The evidence already had been moved to a "safe house," he said.

Opposition demonstrations had broken out after electoral officials said the ruling party had won a parliamentary majority in the elections, and Paul Mangwana, a ZANU-PF spokesman, told a news conference he anticipated similar success in the presidential race.

As the rival camps sparred over the outcome, they also appealed for calm.

Mr Mnangagwa said his government was in touch with Mr Chamisa to try to ease tensions, although the opposition leader said he had not received any communication.

During the 37-year rule by former President Mugabe, who resigned in November under military pressure, elections were marked by violence against the opposition and alleged fraud, and international sanctions were imposed on Zimbabwe as a result.

A credible vote is crucial to the lifting of the sanctions so that the collapsed economy can recover.

Tuesday's balloting was called free and fair by the electoral commission.

The European Union observer mission expressed "serious concerns" as representatives of Western and other groups gave their first assessments of the election.

Former Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the lead observer of a US monitoring mission, also had expressed concern about delays in announcing results, saying that the longer it went on, "the more it calls into question the population's confidence in the election process."

President Mnangagwa, who is close to the military, called for an "independent investigation" into the riots, saying those responsible "should be identified and brought to justice."

The military deployment was the first time that soldiers had appeared in the streets of the capital since Mugabe's resignation. At that time, thousands of jubilant residents welcomed their presence.

Some Harare residents expressed frustration and exhaustion at the violence.

"We are a peaceful nation," said 29-year-old Sifas Gavanga. "We don't deserve the death we saw."

Rehearsals are underway for the induction of Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Source: 1 NEWS
Associated Press
A south-central Idaho teacher who told police he had sex with a girl he knew to be underage has been found not guilty of rape.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said the jury's decision today to find 40-year-old Jason Benjamin not guilty of raping the teenager "staggering."

"I've never seen anything like it," Mr Loebs said.

The jury foreman told The Times-News that the 12-member panel unanimously concluded the sex was consensual and did not meet their definition of rape because Mr Benjamin did not physically force himself on the girl.

Mr Benjamin was charged with rape under an Idaho law that applies when the victim is 16 or 17 years old, and the perpetrator is at least three years older.

The jury was shown a video of Benjamin telling a police detective that he had sex with the girl he knew to be 17 at the time.

The jury deliberated about two hours before returning the not guilty verdict.

"Juries are never supposed to decide whether the law is wise or unwise," Mr Loebs said.

"They are to decide whether the facts prove that the law was violated."

Mr Benjamin and the teenage girl didn't testify.

Mr Benjamin taught at a local high school from 2009 to 2017. He was arrested in December after the 17-year-old former student told police she and Benjamin had sex in October.

Mr Benjamin was no longer teaching at the high school at the time of the allegations, but the girl was still a student.

The girl said the two connected on Facebook and she sent him a friend request. She said Mr Benjamin invited her to his apartment several times in October, and they had sex during one of those visits. Mr Benjamin confirmed the girl's account of events to police.

Mr Benjamin, in the videotaped interview with police, said he knew having sex with a minor was wrong, but he was afraid she would tell others about their relationship if he said no to her.

Defence attorney Doug Nelson didn't dispute that Mr Benjamin had sex with an underage girl. But he told jurors to use their "life experiences" and "common sense" in deciding the verdict.

"I know that when this case is over, you guys are going to go back there and do the right thing, have the courage to do the correct thing," Mr Nelson told the jury.

Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor Suzanne Ehlers told jurors not to let sympathy play a part in their decision.

"You've got to follow the law, regardless of what your personal thought of it is," she said.

Source: istock.com
1 NEWS
Jacinda Ardern will move the public conversation a little further away from her new role as mother-PM next week, with the announcement of a raft of new policies, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch.

After returning to work yesterday following nearly six weeks of maternity leave for her newborn daughter Neve, Ardern will not be interested in exploiting public sympathy for the new maternal "juggling act" she finds herself in.

"My prediction is she's going to come out swinging this week with lots of announcements and that will open the doors for that [National Party criticism]," Mutch said.

"And I think it will be gloves off and go for it."

But despite this, Mutch's impression after interviewing her yesterday was that Ardern was aware of the compromises she will have to make for Neve.

"I feel like she's come to terms with the fact that she's going to have to balance both, and we saw that first hand yesterday," Mutch said.

"It was day one on the job, she was inviting media into her home and in-between interviews attending to Neve and doing bits and piece like that, so I think we saw, it's going to be a juggling act."

Fronting the media for one of the first times as a new mother, the Prime Minister was "at pains" to emphasise the unique nature of her job means she will have to get back into the flow of work quickly.

"She does have a very unusual job. But saying that she does have the ability to have a partner staying at home," Mutch said.

"Clarke will be travelling with her wherever she goes, they'll be base in Wellington first which means she'll be able to see Neve in between.

"She's still breast feeding, so where she goes Neve will have to go.

"The other thing on the agenda is next month she's off to New York and that's going to be a big thing too so they're going to pack up the family, head off to New Y9ork and you can imagine the attention they're going to get for that." 

Mutch also revealed the Prime Minister had enjoyed the past six weeks away form the political fray.

"She said 'look this last six weeks has been a gift, I've appreciated it, but I have a unique job and i have to get back into it'," Mutch said. 

Jessica Mutch interviewed the PM yesterday as she returned to work after six weeks maternity leave. Source: Breakfast
