Zimbabwe's former Vice President to be sworn in as new leader after Mugabe's resignation

Zimbabwe's incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa made a triumphant return Wednesday (local time), telling cheering supporters that the country is witnessing "a new and unfolding democracy."

"I appeal to all genuine people of Zimbabwe to come together," Mnangagwa said. "We are all Zimbabweans ... we need peace in our country and jobs, jobs, jobs."

That was received enthusiastically by the crowd at the headquarters of the ruling ZANU-PF party, as Zimbabwe's economic crisis helped bring the downfall of Robert Mugabe, who resigned after 37 years in power.

Mnangagwa said he had been in constant contact with military leaders during the tumultuous two weeks between his firing by Mugabe and his return to lead Zimbabwe. He will be sworn in Friday to serve Mugabe's remaining term until elections next year.

He praised the military and commander Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, "who have been able to manage this process very peacefully."

Speaking with his wife, Auxilia, by his side, Mnangagwa was flanked by two rows of security agents, who appeared alert to any possible security threat.

After emerging from hiding in neighboring South Africa, Mnangagwa met with its President Jacob Zuma and flew to Zimbabwe in a private jet.