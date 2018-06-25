 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Zimbabwe presidential elections to go ahead, despite explosion at rally

share

Source:

1 NEWS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the blast was an attempt on his life. It injured 41 people.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Most watched: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:46
2
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

3

Thunderstorms, 110kmh winds expected today in Auckland, Northland and Waikato


4
Bat flying on blue sky.

Graphic warning: Partly mummified bat head seized at Auckland Airport


5
Tonga's Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Junior celebrate Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'We want more games!' Andrew Fifita desperate for more Mate Ma'a Tonga Test matches

03:33
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action this morning and over the weekend at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action from the World Cup.


08:59
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

'Break down those barriers... kia kaha' - kapa haka performer who's challenging gender roles gets flood of support

Even as a six-year-old, Kerehitiana Matua-Kora knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

01:46
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:55
Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.

'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.


03:13
Dr Gerhard Sundborn says sugar causes obesity, while the acidic PH level of the drinks also causes dental issues.

Kiwi doctor says NZ should follow UK and ban sale of energy drinks to kids

Advertising restrictions are also proposed there to curb the sale of unhealthy foods to kids.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 