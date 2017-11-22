 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Zimbabwe judge says military action against Mugabe was legal

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Zimbabwean High Court judge has ruled that the military action leading to Robert Mugabe's resignation was legal, a key decision as the military has sought to show that its actions were not a coup.

Mugabe brutally repressed dissenters, presided over economic collapse and was seen as a tyrant.
Source: BBC

High Court Judge George Chiweshe today ruled that the military's actions "in intervening to stop the takeover" of Mugabe's constitutional functions "by those around him are constitutionally and lawful."

The military stepped in almost two weeks ago after Mugabe's firing of deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa amid fears that Mugabe's unpopular wife was positioning herself to take power.

The judge said the military's actions ensured that non-elected individuals do not exercise executive functions, an apparent reference to then-first lady Grace Mugabe.

Separately, the judge said Mugabe's firing of Mnangagwa as vice president was illegal. Mnangagwa was sworn in as president on Friday in a whirlwind reversal of fortunes.

The judge's decisions were quickly criticized both by legal and rights experts and by close allies of Mugabe and his wife.

"If these breathtaking High Court Orders granted in Harare yesterday represent what is being peddled as a 'new path,' then please pray for Zimbabwe," tweeted minister of higher education Jonathan Moyo, the most vocal of the Mugabes' allies.

The southern Africa director for Human Rights Watch, Dewa Mavhinga,called the rulings "incredible" and said on Twitter: "Strange, captured judiciary?"

Zimbabwe's military sent tanks into the streets overnight on Nov. 14, taking control of the state broadcaster and announcing that Robert Mugabe had been put under house arrest. It also said it was pursuing "criminals" close to Mugabe who were accused of harming the country's economy.

The military's move led the ruling party to turn against Mugabe, launching impeachment proceedings before Mugabe on Tuesday announced his resignation, while tens of thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets in a military-backed demonstration urging Mugabe to step aside.

Related

Politics

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
With the win wrapped up and the hooter gone, Ioane made sure to remind Wales it didn't really matter what they did.

'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

00:35
3
"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

01:07
4
Kristian Woolf said he was baffled as to why the TMO wasn't used in the final moments of his side's RLWC 20-18 loss to England in Auckland.

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

00:30
5
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.


00:30
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

England have beaten Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart in Auckland.

00:40
The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

Watch: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

01:05
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 