Zimbabwe, facing new leader, wonders 'Where is Mugabe?'

As Zimbabwe prepare to swear in a new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after 37 years, attention turned to the fate of Robert Mugabe and his wife.

The 93-year-old Mugabe, who resigned yesterday as lawmakers began impeaching him, has not been seen outside a few photographs since his stunning speech to the nation on Sunday night in which he defied calls to step down.

He is said to remain in the capital, Harare, with former first lady Grace but it is not clear under what terms. Some are wondering whether he has secured guarantees of protection, including immunity from prosecution.

A photo circulating on social media, said to be taken this week, showed Mugabe and his wife sitting on a sofa with a trio of advisers standing behind them.

A dejected-looking Grace Mugabe, who earlier this month was poised to replace Mnangagwa after his firing as vice president, looks off-camera while Robert Mugabe's eyes are closed. The photo could not immediately be verified.

Mnangagwa is set to be sworn in Saturday after making a triumphant return to the country. He had fled after his firing, claiming threats to his life.

He greeted a cheering crowd last night outside ruling party headquarters and promised "a new, unfolding democracy." He also reached out to the world, saying international help is needed to rebuild the shattered economy.

Mnangagwa, who fled Zimbabwe upon being fired as vice president on Nov. 6, returned a day after Mugabe resigned.

Mugabe's departure followed a week of intense pressure — from the military that staged a government takeover, from members of parliament who started impeachment proceedings and from citizens who protested in the streets.