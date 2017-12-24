 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Zero chance of survival' for the 36 trapped inside burning Philippines shopping mall

share

Source:

Associated Press

Philippine firefighters recovered one body from a burning shopping mall Sunday and there was "zero" chances of survival for 36 other trapped people inside the four-story building in southern Davao city, an official said.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.
Source: Associated Press

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said firefighters told distraught relatives of the 36 trapped employees of a business outsourcing company at the top floor of the NCCC Mall that nobody could survive the extreme heat and thick black smoke.

"They were told that the chances of survival are zero," she said.

It is unclear when firefighters can break into most areas of the mall, where the blaze was put under control Sunday morning although smoke continued to billow from the building. The firefighters won't stop until all those reported missing are found, Duterte-Carpio said.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire and the prospects of criminal lawsuits against the mall owners and officials would depend on the outcome of the investigation, said the mayor, who is the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte, the mayor and Roman Catholic Church officials went to the site and met with relatives of the trapped office employees today (NZT) and asked them to pray. The president was photographed wiping his eyes with a handkerchief, his head bowed, at an emotional moment with the relatives.

The mall's marketing manager, Janna Abdullah Mutalib, said the fire started Saturday morning at the third floor where clothes, appliances and furniture are sold, after a storm hit Davao and flooded parts of the city. Except for a grocery at the ground floor and the business outsourcing company at the top floor, the shopping areas were still closed to the public when the fire started mid-morning, preventing a bigger tragedy amid the peak Christmas shopping season.

Duterte served as Davao mayor for many years before being elected to the presidency last year.

It's been a difficult year for the tough-talking, 72-year-old leader, who faced his most serious crisis when hundreds of pro-Islamic State group extremists laid siege on Marawi city, also in the southern third of the Philippines. He declared martial law in the south to deal with the insurrection, which troops crushed in October.

The storm that blew out of the southern Philippines today reportedly left more than 120 people dead with 160 others still missing.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 