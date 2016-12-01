Zara and Mike Tindall name baby daughter, honour the Queen with middle name

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have named their new daughter Lena Elizabeth.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia. Source: Associated Press

A spokeswoman says the baby's first name is pronounced Lay-na, and her middle name is in honor of her great-grandmother, the Queen.

The baby, who was born June 18, is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player. She has an older sister, four-year-old Mia.

Lena is 19th in line to the British throne and is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips. She is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.