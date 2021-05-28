YouTuber arrested over stunt floating dog with helium balloons

Police in India arrested a YouTuber for a stunt where he tied helium balloons to his pet dog in order to make them fly.

Screenshot from Gaurav Sharma's YouTube video. Source: YouTube

In the video, Gaurav Sharma, 32, attached around 10 large helium balloons to his small dog and then releases it.

The dog floats up into the air where it is caught on a second floor balcony of a nearby apartment.

The BBC reports that Sharma stated he "followed all the safety measures" when making the video.

The video was briefly posted to his YouTube channel with over four million subscribers before being taken down due to public outrage.

Sharma was arrested after animal welfare organisation, People for Animals (PFA) laid a complaint with police.