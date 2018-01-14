Youtube suspends star who posted images of suspected suicide, but leaves door open

Source:Associated Press
Warning: This story has content which some people may find distressing.
YouTube has suspended a star who posted video images of what appeared to be a suicide victim but said Saturday (local time) that doesn't mean it won't work with him in the future.
File photo: Logan Paul speaks at the Teen Choice Awards.
Source: Associated Press
The video service announced this week that it had pulled Logan Paul's channel from its ad-supported Google Preferred platform and put two other projects on hold.
YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl said Saturday there's no timetable for when Paul's future will be addressed again. Kyncl didn't shut YouTube's door on Paul.
"Everything is evolving so fast," Kyncl said. "The best thing we can do is put all projects on hold indefinitely, and there's no date or plan for him in the future."
Paul apologised for posting video which was said to have contained a suspected suicide.
YouTube said the images violated its policies. Paul pulled the images from his channel on his own.
YouTube was criticised for moving slowly in response, taking nearly two weeks to take action. YouTube said on Twitter this week that critics were right to be frustrated by its initial lack of response.
Kyncl said Paul recognises that he has made serious missteps and has expressed remorse for them.
"The most important thing to focus on is that actions speak louder than words and Logan has the opportunity to prove that," he said.
Removing Paul's work from the Google Preferred platform cuts off a significant route to advertising revenue through YouTube. YouTube also said it would not feature Paul in the fourth season of its series "Foursome" and would put other work on hold. Paul is one of the platform's biggest stars, with Forbes magazine estimating he earned US$12.5 million last year.
YouTube said it would soon announce steps to protect advertisers from having their products connected to controversial material.
Where can I get support and help?
Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.
Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news