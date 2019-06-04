TODAY |

YouTube star sentenced to prison for tricking homeless man into eating an Oreo biscuit filled with toothpaste

A YouTube identity has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay NZ$34,000 after he tricked a homeless man in Barcelona, Spain into eating Oreo biscuits filled with toothpaste.

Kanghua Ren, who goes by the name ReSet on YouTube then posted video of the prank on the video sharing site for his 1.1 million followers to see.

The sentencing judge in Barcelona also banned Ren from having any social media accounts for five years.

The Guardian reports the homeless man vomited after eating the toothpaste-laced cookies in the 2017 incident.

After outrage online the video was pulled from YouTube within three days.

According to the Guardian Ren was founnd guilty of "violating the man’s moral integrity".

Ren told the court: "I do things to put on a show, people like sick things."

Despite the 15 month prison sentence, Ren is unlikely to actually serve any jail time with Spain typically suspending sentences less than two years for first time offenders.

    Kenghua Ren was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the cold-hearted prank.
