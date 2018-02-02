YouTube star Logan Paul opens up on suicide video backlash – 'I'm a good guy who made a bad decision'

Source:Associated Press
YouTube star Logan Paul describes himself as a "good guy who made a bad decision" when he posted images of what appeared to be a suicide victim online, and says the backlash he's faced includes some calling for his own suicide.
In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" today, Paul says that he realizes the impact of his actions, and believes the criticism he has received is fair.
Last month, Paul posted video of him in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube says the images violated its policies and suspended the 22-year-old.
Paul called the posting a "horrible lack of judgement." He says he'll "think twice ... maybe three times" about what he posts.
Last week, Paul returned to the video sharing platform with a suicide prevention video.
Where can I get support and help?
Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity
