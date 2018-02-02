 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


YouTube star Logan Paul opens up on suicide video backlash – 'I'm a good guy who made a bad decision'

share

Source:

Associated Press

YouTube star Logan Paul describes himself as a "good guy who made a bad decision" when he posted images of what appeared to be a suicide victim online, and says the backlash he's faced includes some calling for his own suicide.

Last month, Paul posted video of him in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near a body hanging from a tree.
Source: Associated Press

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" today, Paul says that he realizes the impact of his actions, and believes the criticism he has received is fair.

Last month, Paul posted video of him in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube says the images violated its policies and suspended the 22-year-old.

Paul called the posting a "horrible lack of judgement." He says he'll "think twice ... maybe three times" about what he posts.

Last week, Paul returned to the video sharing platform with a suicide prevention video.

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

Related

Internet

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

00:45
2
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

3
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

01:21
4
Sarah Keshah had only been in the country three days before getting trapped in the major storm with hundreds of other motorists yesterday.

'Fearful for my life' – Canadian tourist trapped on West Coast highway after storm emotionally recounts dire situation

00:36
5
A US restaurant owner has been arrested on felony charges after the attempted drug deal.

Restaurant owner arrested after customer found cocaine in cheese sticks order

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.

00:11
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster fail

Witnesses say some of those stuck were distressed and crying.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 