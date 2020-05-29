YouTube couple face backlash after giving adopted son of three years to new 'forever family'

A couple in the US is facing backlash online for giving their adopted son of three years to a new "forever family".

YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer adopted Huxley, a Chinese toddler with autism, in 2017.

The pair are known for documenting their family life on social media, with over 700,000 subscribers on their YouTube account alone.

The Stauffers have four biological children but at the time of adopting Huxley they hadn't had their fourth. They openly shared their adoption journey online and have continued to update their followers with information about Huxley and his life within their family.

But earlier this week the couple shared a video named 'An update on our family', telling followers that Huxley had found a new "forever home" after being told by medical professionals that he needed a "different fit" to what they could offer him.

"For us its been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback... It was not what we ever wanted to hear. We never wanted to be in this position we've been trying to get his needs met," said James.

The pair explained that over the past few years it had become evident after "multiple assessments" that Huxley "needed more".

"They found somebody that they thought would be ultimately the best fit and he's thriving," said Myka.

In a blog written by Myka last year, she revealed their struggles with Huxley who had suffered a brain cyst, a brain tumor and had autism.

Myka also said in an online interview last year that the adoption agency had told the couple Huxley had "brain damage", which later turned out to be a "brain tumor" but as an oncology nurse that "didn't scare her".

Some of their followers have commended the pair for being open and honest about their situation, saying it was "brave" and they had "respect" for them. But others have openly criticised their decision, with some comparing his "rehoming" to that of a dog.

One Twitter user called the couple out for using the toddler for "YouTube clout" and that they had treated him like a "puppy that outgrew its welcome, not an actual human being".

Another said she was "glad Huxley is now with a family who will give him appropriate love and care" but that he should have never been in that situation in the first place: "You don't re-home a child, most people wouldn't even re-home a dog.